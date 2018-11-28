Letters to the editor: Virtual Academy, 2020, lottery, cost of living

Idaho Virtual Academy
Teachers play a significant role in shaping our lives, yet their efforts often go unrecognized. I think this needs to change. While attending high school at Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), my homeroom teacher, Ms. Frost, helped me build my confidence in writing. Because of her, I’m now pursuing a creative writing degree which I never would’ve considered if I hadn’t met her.
Ms. Frost encouraged me to follow my passions no matter how difficult they may appear. Writing never seemed like something I’d be able to do as a career. Yet with her advice, I’m working towards my goal of becoming a professional writer.
Because of Ms. Frost, I now understand how much a teacher can impact a student’s life. It’s time that we all start to recognize the importance of teachers and appreciate the impact they have on us.
Kim Gailey, Boise
Prepare for 2020
Democratic voters across the nation cut off the tail of the snake on Nov. 6. Now they can concentrate on going after the snake’s head in 2020. The next presidential election is a “must win” for our democracy. Trump’s chaotic Republican administration is eroding traditional American values and causing irreparable harm at home and abroad.
Leaders of the Democratic Party must avoid the temptation to choose a flamethrower to combat a master flamethrower like Trump. Moderates and progressive Democrats must quickly agree on a new presidential team to challenge Trump and Pence in 2020. The new leaders must have the passionate support of both wings of their party and earn the votes of millions of independents and disenfranchised Republicans who’re no longer willing to drink the Trump Kool-Aid.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has the integrity, experience and temperament to win the respect, hearts and minds of those voters. She would give Democrats the best opportunity to win back the important Midwestern states and restore civilized, bipartisan governing. The West and Northwest are becoming increasingly important in building a 21st century America, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would be a great running mate for Klobuchar.
Alston Jones, Boise
Lottery jackpots
I’m sorry, but the PowerBall and Mega Millions lotteries have become excessive and ridiculous in the size of their jackpots.
The folks who run these games should put in a “circuit breaker” so that once a certain level of payout is attained, they should automatically double every prize below the actual matching of all the numbers. This would benefit many more people and still financially help out the states offering these games.
I suggest that once the payout for hitting all the numbers reaches, say, $300 million, the circuit breaker should be invoked.
I do believe it would benefit many more people without upsetting anyone.
Hugh E. Massie, Boise
Cost of living
I don’t have much to say other than: Utilities still may be the cheapest in the state of Idaho, but rent is ridiculous. Rent keeps going up and so does the cost of many other things. Funny, minimum wage is still staying the same. The average Joe with rent to pay, car payment, insurance, utilities and just the day-to-day living expenses can’t afford to live without being stressed to the hilt. ... People can’t handle it because they literally can’t even just get by. Wonder why more and more people are selling drugs? Minimum wage is seriously only $3 more an hour than it was in 1992. Really? Come on, Idaho.
Lisa Pearson, Boise
