Letters to the editor: Bundys, Columbus Day

The Bundys
Mr. Bundy will get no support from this Idahoan. Although I fully support protest and civil disobedience when necessary, Mr. Bundy’s mention of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks in an attempt to equate his protests to theirs is laughable. As I recall, the 2014-2016 Western tours of the Bundys and their followers at Bunkerville and Malheur National Wildlife Refuge were not lawful, peaceful protests. The “protesters” in the Bundy case chose to brandish weapons, threaten civilian and law enforcement personnel, and damage public property to subvert lawful government policy. The use of deadly threat, intimidation and coercion is the very definition of domestic terrorism. Federal lands are a publicly owned resource from which the Bundys obtain a private profit at the discretion of we, the American people, through the administration and management of our government. Our public lands are managed by hardworking, professional civil servants who live, raise their families and pay their taxes in our communities. In other words, public servants support our communities and do not deserve to feel like their lives may be threatened for doing the jobs that we public lands owners expect and pay them to do. Keep public lands in public hands.
Bryan DuFosse, Boise
Ammon Bundy
Don’t buy the snake oil Ammon Bundy and his supporters are selling, claiming that Idaho’s public lands would be better off managed by states or local bureaucrats. The effort Mr. Bundy promotes to dismantle our system of public lands would turn upside down over a century of conservation and stewardship, which for Idaho has meant clean water, superb lands for wildlife, and unmatched outdoor recreation opportunities. Public lands are the reason many of us choose to live in Idaho. We have a duty to see that they are protected and passed on to future generations.
No one needs to give us back our public lands. We already own them. We’ve established the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to ensure they are managed on our behalf. Places like the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, the City of Rocks National Monument and the Owyhee River Wilderness are managed for the benefit of all Americans. Visionaries like President Theodore Roosevelt recognized that too often lands dominated by parochial interests resulted in mud-filled streams, clear-cut hillsides, abandoned mine sites and overgrazed deserts.
Public lands are one of the best things Idaho has going for it. Let’s keep it that way.
Craig Gehrke, Idaho Office of the Wilderness Society, Boise
Columbus Day
Hi, I am a seventh-grade student at Lake Hazel Middle School and I agree with the council’s decision to change the holiday Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Some say that Columbus isn’t the direct cause of slavery because slavery already existed in the Americas. Although this is true, in a letter Columbus wrote to Spain he said the natives were kind and generous, but they would make good servants. He later did enslave many of the natives. Columbus also dishonors Native Americans because it is taught that he was the first person to come to the New World rather than acknowledging and celebrating the Native Americans. They were here first, but people still say Columbus discovered America, completely forgetting about the Native Americans. Yes, Columbus was a great man in some ways and paved the way to get to where we are now, but it is time we support the Native Americans for this holiday. I fully support the Boise council’s decision in changing this holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Lily Shelton, Boise
Comments