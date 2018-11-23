Letters to the editor: Money rules, Meridian growth, tax cut idea

Money rules
Money should not be the magnetic north of America’s moral compass, but apparently it is.
When Bill Clinton remained popular with Democrats even after his lying and cheating in the Monica Lewinsky scandal, the main reason given for the continued support was “the economy is good.” In other words, lying and cheating were secondary to monetary concerns. Not exactly sound moral reasoning.
Even more perplexing is the worship — especially from evangelicals — our current president has garnered in spite of his behavior. There was a time when presidents were used as aspirational examples, but now parents must feel conflicted when their children ask questions like: “Who is Stormy Daniels?”
If a philandering married man who attempts to buy the silence of porn stars and Playboy bunnies, mocks the handicapped, and uses lying, bullying and boasting as his method of operation can continue to be revered by his followers simply because the economy is doing well, then it is clear that the almighty dollar has become, in fact, the Almighty.
Mike Ruskovich, Grangeville
Meridian growth
It is time to recall Mayor de Weerd and the Meridian City Planning and Zoning commission.
They are clearly in the pocket of developers, as evidenced by the projects they approve. It appears they have never met a development they don’t love. The commission approves developments without regard to the impact on existing neighborhoods, developments or the residents of Meridian. Public hearings are sham as the matter is already decided. A thousand residents can say “no” but one developer carries the vote.
The commission has approved a new car wash at the corner of Chinden and Linder roads, 300 feet from another car wash and directly across the street from existing homes. Eventually, one wash or the other will fail and the community is stuck with an empty facility that can be used for nothing but a car wash.
On the same lot, the commission has sought a CUP to allow a Del Taco drive-thru within 300 feet of existing residences, and an existing Taco Bell drive-thru. The existing zoning is C-C which allows light businesses during daytime hours to enhance a residential area. Del Taco is a 24-hour operation.
Such governmental behavior is shameful.
Gregory J. Stock, Meridian
Tax cut idea
I have a solution to fund a tax cut for the middle class. My son and I were hiking in the Foothills talking politics. He reminded me that when he was a kid, we had a jar that you had to put money into if you said a swear word or if you lied. The fine was bigger for a lie. If we got a big enough jar and had our president put in $100 for each of his lies, we could fund the middle-class tax cut in a matter of months. Just sayin’.
Daavid Mueller, Boise
