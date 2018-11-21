Letters to the editor: Nuclear waste, Middleton teachers, saving the planet

Nuclear waste
I’m shocked that Idaho is considering bringing in more nuclear waste to store here. It’s very clear to me that there is too little reward for the huge risk that is nuclear technology — whether it’s nuclear power, weapons or waste storage, there are clear risks to our safety as Idahoans not to mentioned the future viability of life on this planet. Idaho is just too precious to risk the sorts of fallout that could result for a nuclear mishap particularly when the benefits are almost completely to outsiders.
I also have a personal reason why I resist these considerations by our local government, and why I have joined community-based Snake River Alliance. I lost my partner of 18 years when unbeknownst to us uranium testing was being done above our watershed. We lost 14 out of 17 residents to bone cancer who lived on our same creek and drank the contaminated water. Some were children only a few years old. The local wildlife perished as well, and I personally saw these animals full of tumors. It has left a deep scar in my heart. It can happen here too.
Luma Rose, Hagerman
Middleton
I am dismayed to learn the teachers and staff that participated in the Middleton Halloween incident were allowed to return to the school. I am even more concerned there is talk of reinstating the principal of the school. All involved should have been fired. The teachers fostered a racist culture. The principal is responsible for the actions of her teachers in school and permitted the costume dress-up and did not stop it. Even more disheartening was the fact the Idaho Three Percenter group was part of the district meeting concerning the incident. Their mission and the actions of the Middleton staff reflect a racist culture in the community. I would never permit any child to be exposed to such an education system represented by Middleton School District.
Mark Miklos, Eagle
Save the planet
Is there anything more important than saving the planet for our children and grandchildren? The United Nations Panel on Climate Change released a report advising that action must commence now to reach benchmarks by 2030 and 2040 to save the planet. Always vote for collaborative people who understand the importance of facts and science.
Susan C. Philley, Boise
Comments