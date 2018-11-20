Letters to the editor: Thanks, Bundys

Thank you
On Tuesday, Oct. 30, my granddaughter and I attended “The Lion King” at the Morrison Center. We were completely enthralled with the amazing production and blown away by the incredible talent of the cast. When the show ended, I turned my cellphone on to call Lyft for a ride and discovered my phone battery was completely dead. There I was, in a crowd of people with a 9-year-old child in tow. I approached a gentleman to use his cellphone and when we were unable to get through to a cab company, he immediately offered us a ride home — in the opposite direction they were traveling. I cannot thank this family enough for their kindness. I am so grateful to live in this community and ever so thankful that my granddaughter was witness to this fine gesture of humanity. In our nervous embarrassment, we chatted the whole way home and I didn’t commit their names to memory, so I hope they are reading this and will know how much their good deed mattered.
Pati King, Boise
The Bundys
I write in response to the Idaho Statesman’s Nov. 4 article on Ammon Bundy and his family living in Idaho. I am concerned that by giving them press coverage, and thus a platform to espouse their views on public lands, that readers will get the wrong idea about what the majority of Idahoans’ attitude is toward its public lands.
Idahoans are fervent supporters of its public lands and that cannot be overstated. Those public lands are a major reason why people are drawn to this state – to hunt, hike, camp and recreate in places with open and equal access. A previous Idaho Statesman article showed that a majority of Idahoans were even opposed to national monument reduction in this state.
The Bundy family’s view that the federal government has no right to manage public lands is misguided. Without national support and funding, access to those lands would diminish and be sold off to pay for their cost of maintenance.
Since the days of Sen. Frank Church, public lands in Idaho have been a source of common ground, not a point of divide between constituencies, and that remains the case today.
Conner Jackson, Boise
