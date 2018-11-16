Letters to the editor: The Cabin, national anthem, Stibnite

Save The Cabin
There is controversy brewing over the fate of The Cabin. With the proposed construction of the new library it seems some in power have forgotten their compass and have lost the way. I am for keeping The Cabin, on site, as it now sits. Here are reasons for my position.
First, this was a Civilian Conservation Corps project. That, in and of itself, should carry some weight. It has a historical value as the first home of Idaho’s Forestry Department. It is presently a home for writers — housing positive creativity.
But most important in my mind is this. The Cabin is a symbol of a time when government and governed came together to accomplish something that was good and remains so. In this day, especially, we need such symbols to remind us of what is possible. The CCC provided needed work in a difficult time and built needed infrastructure throughout the country. The Cabin is one example, and because of its central location in Boise, it stands as a prominent reminder of what a people — We The People — may accomplish if we come together.
Roy Heberger, Boise
BSU-anthem
We have been season-ticket holders for BSU basketball.
On Monday night, Nov. 6, we were disgusted to see that many of the players looked down and held hands behind their backs during the national anthem. This disrespect is like “taking a knee.” Why is this being ignored?
Nancy Vaughn, Boise
Stibnite mine
I am writing in support of the Stibnite Gold project. I have personally visited the site and learned about its current state and past mining history. Midas Gold plans to mine and reclaim the site as part of its proposed plan. Currently Native Americans are having to net spawning salmon and transport them upriver on the Little Salmon to allow them passage through river that has been damaged from past mining activity.
Through Midas’ cycle of construction/mining/reclamation we will see opportunities for economic growth and prosperity for local citizens, development of a world class Gold/Antimony deposit for Midas and reclamation of an area that has already been severely damaged by past unregulated mining activity.
Mining in today’s world is a much more regulated process than the past that must achieve approval at many levels before it can proceed. If Midas can produce a plan that adequately addresses all aspects of environmental/public concern and still be feasible, why wouldn’t we allow them to construct the mine, develop it, and then reclaim the property back to its wild state as it existed over 100 years ago? This is a win-win-win for all involved, Midas, the people of Idaho, and the land.
Zac Shipman, Meridian
