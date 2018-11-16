Letters to the editor: Technical Career Academy, CWI levy, climate change, wolves, SOS Walk

Idaho Technical Career Academy
With a constantly evolving job market, it’s crucial for schools to offer classes that prepare students for the demands of the future workplace. Thanks to the career readiness classes at my son TJ’s online high school, Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), I know that he’s learning the skills that employers are looking for.
Like many teenage boys, my son has a passion for computers and technology. Thanks to his career readiness classes, TJ can do more than just play video games; now, he can create and design his own. In addition, last year TJ took classes in Adobe Photoshop and learned about graphic design. After this class, he was able to receive his certification and become an Adobe Photoshop certified expert.
As a parent, it’s encouraging to know that my son’s future is bright because he’s able to learn these skills while still in high school. I’m grateful that TJ’s career readiness classes have given him invaluable experiences and a deeper knowledge in subjects that interest him. Most importantly, the classes help TJ gain a sense of direction for his future at such a young age.
Brenda Munger, Nampa
CWI levy
I am writing to comment on the Thursday, Nov. 8, article in the Statesman concerning the failed CWI levy. Emily Walton, a CWI board trustee, was very critical of the board’s hiring of Gary Hunter. Her statements are a big “I told you so” slap in the face of all board members. Certainly nothing is accomplished by criticizing the other board members and crowing, “I was right and you were wrong.”
First, we have no way of knowing if the results would have been different if anyone else had engineered the campaign, including if she had run it herself.
Secondly, I was involved in the 2007 campaign and I don’t remember her leading the way to that approval as her statements claim. It’s so easy to be a Monday morning quarterback.
Maybe it is best that she is an “outgoing member of the Board of Trustees,” as her attitude toward the “team” leaves a lot to be desired.
Roger Michener, former Foundation Board of Directors member of College of Western Idaho, Idaho State University and Boise State University, Boise
Climate change and veganism
Based on the recent IPCC report, climate change is coming fast, and if we don’t take action quickly, humanity will be in serious trouble. Therefore, no one is exempt the obligation to act against it.
The raising of animals for meat, dairy and egg products is extremely unsustainable and is what is upholding this threat along with the world’s obsession with oil. Every year we waste billions of gallons of water and countless acres to grow crops for animals that will soon be eaten by us. The manure from factory farms becomes surface runoff and ends up in our rivers. This, along with pesticides are creating ocean dead zones. In addition, animal agriculture is wiping out wilderness, and killing wildlife in order to build ranches for cattle. The cattle, in turn, produce an extremely harmful greenhouse gas called methane.
If we do not immediately change our food system, we are doomed. The only solution is veganism. The world has to wake up and adopt a plant-based lifestyle. Otherwise, nothing else will matter and the planet with perish as a result of our stubbornness. Veganism is far easier than it looks. There are no more excuses.
Mitch Kohler, Meridian
Killing wolves
It was heartening to see the outcry over the cold-blooded killing of a baboon family in Africa by one of the Idaho Fish and Game commissioners. It’s interesting to hear professed “wolf haters” say they would draw the line at killing wolf pups. What do you suppose happens when all the adult members of a wolf pack are indiscriminately shot and trapped? Pups starve or die in other ways because there are no adult members of the pack to care for them. Or what happens when the so-called U.S. Wildlife Service shoots an entire pack from the air? I don’t see any difference.
Susan Westervelt, Deary
SOS Walk
The Boise Bench Lions will sponsor their 14th Annual SOS Walk, which is a tribute and appreciation to all military away from home during the Christmas holidays. The SOS is Support Our Servicemen/women while serving our country, and especially the more than 300,000 out of country and in harm’s way.
The support includes for the families and friends of the absent service people.
The SOS Walk will begin at the Anne Frank Memorial and proceed to the steps of the Capitol. The date is Saturday, Dec. 8, and the walk will start at 10:30 a.m. and arrive about 11 a.m. at the Capitol, where a program with speakers and music will follow.
We encourage families with military away from home and the general public to join us. Those who cannot walk the route are encouraged to meet us at the Capitol at 11 a.m.
We have moved the original date to tie in with the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for overall respect and appreciative support of our current and past Warrior Heroes.
Gary B. D’Orazio, Eagle
Comments