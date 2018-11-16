Letters to the editor: higher ed, developers, criminal justice

Higher education
The Oct. 26 article in the Statesman by Kevin Richert for the Idaho Education News regarding the lack of progress in getting Idaho students to seek postsecondary degrees or professional certificates didn’t touch on the most obvious reason it isn’t being accomplished — cost.
For years the Legislature has failed to fund requests by higher education for adequate support and, as a result, the cost of tuition and fees has grown rapidly to fill the gap. Tuition and fees for the 2017-18 school year aren’t likely affordable to many Idahoans when looking at costs for Boise State ($7,576), Idaho State ($7,160) and the University of Idaho ($7,488). The total cost for a year is even worse with the addition of estimates for room and board and books for Boise State ($17,931), Idaho State ($14,076) and University of Idaho ($17,850).
Multiply those numbers by four for a bachelor’s degree or two for a certificate and it shouldn’t be difficult to identify the real root cause of the lamentably lousy postsecondary figures.
Steve Guerber, Eagle
Developers and traffic
Like most Boiseans I’ve watched in horror as every year the traffic west of town has skyrocketed. Therefore it was with more than a little annoyance I read in the newspaper that the fat-cat developers of the land serviced by roads such as Chinden and State Street had lobbied for an increase in vehicle registration fees to pay for the road improvements needed to safely and efficiently access their developments. There is an alternative. That is, for every new development, charge the developer a road “hookup fee.”
Paul Klink, Boise
Criminal justice
In response to Jan Bennett’s Guest Opinion dated Oct. 21. Ms. Bennett states, “It is irresponsible for the criminal justice system to look only at the crime of conviction when assessing the risk an offender poses to the community.” Is it the job of attorneys and judges to use algorithms to predict the future? Does this violate a defendant’s rights to due process?
“Let’s talk numbers.” An important one was forgotten. Of the 6,754 inmates, how many were charged with felony drug possession convictions upon their first incarceration? We know they return to prison. If you cage an addict for a while and then release him, he is still an addict. Only now he is stigmatized as a felon. It’s difficult to gain employment and housing in Idaho as a felon. You’ll have to check the box on employment applications and looking for an apartment, many ads say “no felons.” It isn’t surprising the addict returns to drugs and a means to get them. People who initially went to prison as a nonviolent drug offender fall further down the path of criminal behavior. Are we doing what we can to rehabilitate? Not if we look at the statistics Ms. Bennetts reports.
Angie Tate, Boise
