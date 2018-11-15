Letters to the editor: Trump and immigrants, online education, government programs

Trump and immigrants
Our Constitution has a place where people are guaranteed citizenship by blood or soil. I read recently that President Trump was going to try to do away with that provision for noncitizens’ children born in this country. I would like to remind everyone of a poem by Martin Niemoller about the Nazi German government. “First they came for the Socialist, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionist, and I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.” The president said proudly recently that he was not an American but a nationalist. Make no mistake about it. Today the word is often associated with far-right, racist ideologies of white nationalists. We need to have the president clarify what he means by that title, or we could be the ones left with no one to speak out for us. I don’t think it will be our elected officials as they have given Trump carte blanche.
Rex McCoy, Boise
Online education
As the holiday season approaches, many students lose their drive to learn. I know because I’ve been there. But online school helped me foster a love for learning that’s carried me through elementary school and beyond.
When I was a student at Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), I initially struggled to stay motivated. However, having the chance to work at my own pace taught me how to manage my time. I also became more organized and transformed into a self-starter. Now, rather than wait for opportunities to find me, I go and find them first.
For example, a few short weeks after I graduated from online school, I found an opportunity to work with students at a summer camp in McCall. I realized that I love learning about environmental science. Earlier this year, I returned to the same camp as the director of ecology and conservation. I helped teach students about ecology. Today, I have the chance to continue studying this field as a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
I will always be thankful for my experience in the online classroom. Even though I didn’t realize it at the time, it helped me become the enthusiastic learner I am today.
William Craig Clark, Nampa
Government programs
There are two government programs currently being hyped which in my opinion are unfair, badly designed or both. First is affordable housing. Why should we as unrelated taxpaying bystanders be asked to subsidize the deficiency in wages which presently don’t allow employees to purchase housing on their own?
Second is the plan to provide additional revenues necessary to upgrade and maintain our roads and bridges by increasing automobile registration fees. Many cars stay in the driveway or garage while their owners use other kinds of transportation. These fees should be paid proportionately by people who use the roads and bridges, best measured by fuel purchased. Therefore, add to the state gasoline tax at the pump.
Bob Jessen, Meridian
