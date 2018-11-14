Letters to the editor: District 15 election

District 15
It’s been an honor to run for the Idaho state Senate in District 15. I learned so much from the thousands of voters I met at their doorsteps. Unofficial results show a six-vote gap, so the voters deserve a recount to ensure their voices have been heard.
I’m proud of those who joined my campaign, and forever grateful to the hundreds of hardworking individuals who dug deep and contributed toward our cause. It was disappointing that my opponent attributed the closeness of this election to a lack of fundraising by the Republican Party for him, when the vast majority of his funding was from PACs and corporations. Our campaign was run through hard work, connecting to voters and proving that our vision is worth investing in.
It gives me faith in our democracy when I realize many people crossed over and voted for the candidate, not the party. They studied the issues and made choices based on who would stand up for them. Regardless of the outcome of the recount, I’ll continue actively advocating for the positions I took as a candidate and will continue my efforts to make Idaho work for everyone.
Jim Bratnober, Boise
District 15
As a resident of Legislative District 15 since 1991, I can say I am not surprised that both the current representatives lost and that possibly the senator will lose too. In all those years we have never seen them nor received any communication from them until a few weeks before the election, when some slick-looking postcards arrive in the mail. They are so invisible that if I met them on the street, I wouldn’t recognize them. Whatever they do in the Statehouse seems to have little impact on my daily life. Our education system does not show any real improvement despite many hours of discussion in the Legislature and much blustering from the state superintendent of education. Certainly the condition and congestion of the roads managed by the ITD in many areas of the state and especially in western Ada County have worsened considerably over the past few years. I hope that our newly elected reps do a better job of representing us and that if Senator Martin keeps his seat, he has more interaction with the District 15 residents. It appears that the days when our representatives expect to be automatically re-elected are over.
Jack Keifer, Boise
