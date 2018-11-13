Letters to the editor: Middleton teachers, reading to children, passing lane

Middleton teachers
In response to letter from Jim Harris of Boise. Suppose those Middleton teachers at Halloween had decided to dress up as Jesus in “drag,” or a dancing Jesus on the cross. Or how about Nazis and Jewish prisoners of war? They are “topics that have been in the news for a while. People get their ideas based on current topics in the news.” Would you say they were teachers “imparting knowledge to provide students with the skills needed to think independently so they could come to their own conclusions on complex issues”? Would that be exposing them to a “broad range of viewpoints” Certainly they would only be celebrating with “good cheer and culture-based humor,” as you suggested the Middleton teachers were doing. If, however, you would be offended at those types of costumes, as would I, perhaps “thicker skins” should be required. I suggest you look at this issue from the viewpoint of a 6-year-old Hispanic child that has been bullied or harassed merely because of her nationality and she sees her teacher, who she is supposed to looked up to and admire, dressed in that “culture-based humor” costume.
Joan Rands Boise
Read to children
In recent weeks Idaho candidates lamented the shortcomings of Idaho’s education system and championed their plans to pour more money into education in pursuit of better results. They spoke about their programs and plans to bolster preparedness for school, and the millions of dollars needed to fuel those proposals. But they all neglected one simple, cheap and critical solution. Parents — read to your preschool age children regularly. That commitment to simply read to a child can help teach listening thinking and reading skills that can equip a child for success when they start school and throughout life. Go to your local bookstore or library and get a book. Entice that kiddo to put down the tablet and join you on the couch and start reading. Marvel at the pictures and talk about the characters. Point to the words as you read them. Soon you will be developing a deeper bond with your child and be on your way to raising a thinking, insightful, curious human being ready for school and whatever may follow.
Steve Dunlap, Boise
Passing lane
In response to Terry J. DeLaney’s Oct. 26 letter titled “Speed limit,” I respectfully disagree. While I agree with you that there are too many drivers that speed excessively, unless you are a police officer, simply placing yourself in the fast lane at the speed limit to send a message to those around you is not only selfish, but careless and dangerous. In the scenario you mentioned, had that have been you with the semi truck behind you and had to stop suddenly, it would’ve affected everyone’s life around you, including your own, in a very harmful way.
So, please leave your irritation, justifiable as it may be, to our state troopers and simply move over. We were all taught that the far left lane is for passing. One’s self-righteous act of blocking traffic causes more harm than good. The speeders will all have their day in court. Let them be the problem, not you.
So, please, just move over, for everyone’s benefit.
Mike Ritchie, Star
Comments