Letters to the editor: national debt, wildlife bypasses, GOP, Boise scooters

National debt
Where is the tea party? Where is that righteous energy railing over the tremendous debt? In 2010 under President Obama there were crazy town hall protests. The biggest increase in the U.S. budget each year is the cost to service our debt. It seems like something that a financially conservative Republican Party would never stand for. The current debt under President Trump (and his great economy) is 9 percent higher than his predecessor.
How about the deficit? Love the economy but when you’re making money it only makes sense to pay down your bills. McConnell et . al. assured us the latest tax cut would be deficit neutral or maybe reduce the deficit. Well, it isn’t, but we should wait for next quarter with higher interest rates continue? It is completely irresponsible to give yourself a pay raise when you are so far underwater.
Ask your congressman and senators to be aware of the legacy that they will leave behind for the children of this great nation.
Mike Willett, Boise
Wildlife bypasses
I have driven U.S. 20 in all weather and at all times of year. Eastern Idaho has both abundant wildlife and too much roadkill. I favor crossing structures to keep animals off the road because they work. Animal detection systems don’t work as well, and are actually more expensive in the long run.
Why are detection systems more expensive than overpasses? Because detection systems last 10 years at best and require continual maintenance, while overpasses and underpasses last 75 years or more, according to research by Marcel Huijser and others published in the Journal of Ecology and Society (2009).
Our neighboring states have cut the number of collisions with wild game by up to 85 percent by investing in building crossings so that drivers arrive alive.
In Colorado a $1 million animal detection system on U.S.160 was pronounced a “proven failure,” and due to expensive maintenance, it was scrapped in favor of less expensive crossings and fencing. (Durango Herald June 30, 2017)
We should invest in crossings because they reduce wildlife vehicle collisions by up to 85 percent and they are cost effective over time. Spending taxpayer dollars on animal detection systems isn’t a good investment.
Jean Bjerke, Island Park
Republican Party
It’s difficult to understand why the Republican Party, both nationally and locally, tout “lowering taxes” or “cutting taxes” in one breath and then asked Idahoans to vote for gambling because it will fund education in our state. The GOP has already gambled with a fully funded educational system and still our state is not at the top of the list for achievements. Idahoans must see through the wool they’re pulling over our eyes and realize that if we want quality education, we must pay for it. If we want a minimum level of health care, we must pay for it. If we want infrastructure and transportation systems that keep our economy vibrant, we must pay for it. Idaho’s children and grandchildren, and yes, even the seventh generation out, will thank us for this.
Deborah Hennessy, Boise
Boise scooters
Thank you for printing my letter regarding the scooters that were going to be allowed in Boise. They are here. What a hot mess. While walking my dog on the Greenbelt we were almost taken out by four of them. Here’s the thing, in the parks maximum speed limit is 15 miles per hour, these things do 20 miles per hour, and they’re allowed to be on the sidewalk. Since when have motorized vehicles had a place on our Greenbelt? This is a tragic, atrocious, despicable example of the lack of care and consideration the city has for its residents who are pedestrians. The city needs to step up and take a stand for the pedestrians and for the people who really care about our city.
Tammy Ikonen, Boise
Comments