Letters to the editor: Stop Urban War, #MeToo, Trump, liberals and conservatives, tax cuts

Stop Urban War Idaho meeting
On Oct. 20 the Stop Urban War Idaho Coalition organized a rally on the steps of Boise City Hall to denounce the Air Force’s plans to conduct urban war training in the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. F-15s would fly 10,000 feet over downtown Boise, working in coordination with plainclothes military personnel, hidden among the public. Mock assassinations represent real massacres overseas. The Air Force identifies the cities of Idaho as identical to the cities they bomb elsewhere.
Stop Urban War Idaho calls for an end to urban war. We reject the plans for urban war training. We reject the environmental impact of these jets screaming overhead.
With Idaho facing one of the highest poverty rates in the country, an increase of child homelessness by 61 percent over the last eight years, and an affordable housing crisis, we need money for jobs and education, not fighter jets and mock assassinations on our people.
Please join us on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Boise Public Library downtown for a Community Q&A. www.stopurbanwaridaho.org.
Max Shue, Boise
#MeToo
I am 81 years old and throughout my life I have seen men that think they are better, smarter and more privileged than any woman. Men that reach a position in life where they have some authority or think they have authority in their jobs whether it be in business, politics or just everyday life. They all get the big head. This also occurred during my school days and especially in high school. Just because a male is the star of whatever sport he plays he thinks he can do or say whatever he wants to a woman. I’ve seen this in my working career and at times told the person that they were wrong and better shape up and respect every man, women or child they are in contact with. Over the past many months there have been several women that have come forward to name names of those that have molested them. I respect them for doing this and I am certain that many more will continue to come forward because of #MeToo.
Jim Gavett, Kuna
Trump apologists
Like most Trump apologists, Mr. Malcolm has the unenviable job of spinning failure and incompetence into accomplishment.
In the Middle East, according to foreignpolicy.com, Trump’s accomplishment with respect to ISIS lies in continuing Obama’s Plan, (see “Trump’s ‘Secret Plan’ to Defeat ISIS Looks a Lot Like Obama’s”). So much for “secret plans” and boasting he knows more than the generals.
On cyber strategy, while Trump is most famous for undercutting his own FBI, CIA and military intelligence, Obama laid the groundwork for federal agencies and critical infrastructure vendors to work together to reduce cyber attacks and authorized the use of economic sanctions in response to cyber attacks. Overall, the Trump strategy mirrors Obama’s 2016 plan but gives the military authority to unilaterally launch cyber attacks without collaborating with other agencies like CIA, FBI and State Department, good or bad, time will tell.
Malcolm praises missile strikes as opposed to Obama’s response which led to peaceful removal of 1,300 tons of classified chemical weapons. See Politico’s “Obama Syria Red Line Revisited....” Neither action stopped Assad from killing his people and eliminating the resistance in Syria, while Russia’s recently announced missile shield will make future strikes by the U.S. or others very risky.
Thomas Buchta, Boise
Liberals, conservatives
In 2004 when then-Senator Barack Obama said at the Democratic National Committee’s convention that “…there’s not a liberal America and a conservative America; there’s the United States of America,” it was impossible for any of us to imagine the America we would be living in today. With the confirmation of the most controversial and partisan Supreme Court justice in the modern era we are now, more than ever, confronted with the reality that there is an irreconcilable divide between liberal and conservative America. For liberal America, the Supreme Court just lost its legitimacy. The seat stolen from Judge Merrick Garland, and the open hostility of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to liberals, will be remembered for generations to come. When the liberals get their chance to strike back by either expanding the court or reviving the precedent set by President Andrew Jackson of simply ignoring the rulings of the Supreme Court, I hope that conservatives still believe their unprecedented move to seat Justice Kavanaugh was worth it. If turnabout is fair play and demographics are destiny then the conservatives in this nation will be reaping what they are sowing soon enough.
Patrick Collier, Moscow
Tax cuts
Republicans claim that tax cuts increase federal government revenue, but they cite only a few questionable examples to support their view. In a thorough examination of fiscal history, U.S. Treasury studies estimated the revenue effects of major tax bills signed into law from 1940 through 2012. (Jerry Tempalski, Revenue Effects of Major Tax Bills, Working Paper 81 (Revised September 2006), Office of Tax Analysis, United States Department of the Treasury. Updated Tables for all 2012 Bills [February 2013])
During these 73 years, 15 bills raised taxes and increased federal government revenue. Twenty-two bills cut taxes and decreased federal government revenue. Only one war time tax increase (1944) resulted in lower revenue. Only one tax cut (1986) resulted in higher revenue.
No wonder revenue has been insufficient to cover federal government expenditures. Now we are facing the consequences of the 2017 Republican tax cut that also lowered revenue and boosted the 2018 budget deficit to about $1 trillion. The accumulation of these annual budget deficits has increased gross federal debt from $51 billion in 1940 to an estimated $21 trillion in 2018. Nevertheless, Republicans keep repeating the same mantra in favor of misguided tax cuts in favor of the rich.
Craig R. MacPhee, Coeur d’Alene
Comments