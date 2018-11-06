Letters to the editor: Middleton teachers, U.S. 20, Wilks

Middleton teachers
What were they thinking?
To those defending the Middleton Heights Elementary School teachers accused of mocking Mexican immigrants, I ask you, would you feel the same way if those teachers had come to school wearing Trump masks? It is totally inappropriate for teachers to make fun of people in desperate situations, especially when over 10 percent of the school population is Hispanic. These children may have friends and relatives caught in this situation. This issue is divisive and racially charged. It has no place in public elementary schools. What were they thinking?
Carol A. Benz, Boise
To Josh Middleton:
Why are the costumes offensive? Insensitive? Inappropriate?
People have the right to self-expression under the Constitution. The costumes and the photos are clearly not pornographic or lascivious. They are rather innocuous.
I applaud these teachers for their support for Donald Trump’s desire to build a border wall, and wanting to make America great again.
I would equally applaud these teachers if they intended to demonstrate nonsupport for his desire to build a border wall, and believing that America already is, and remains, great.
The border wall is a topic that has been in the news for awhile. People get their ideas for Halloween costumes based on currently popular movies, songs or TV programs. Topics currently in the news are no different.
These teachers should be commended/congratulated for their creativity and teaching their students to think critically, not disciplined.
Teachers are supposed to impart knowledge, but most importantly, to provide students with the skills needed to think independently, coming to their own conclusions on complex issues. Administrators are not to indoctrinate, but to expose students to a broad range of viewpoints without favoring one over another. Teach students how to think; not what to think.
Joe Green, Middleton
Once again, an innocent act of fun has resulted in allegations of “racism” and offensive conduct. This time, believe it or not, in Middleton, Idaho. An attempt by Middleton school employees to celebrate Halloween with humor and good cheer with patriotic creativity (the “wall”) and culture-based humor (Mexican traditional dress) resulted in yet another “outrage,” racist name calling and hysteria from overly sensitive people. Thicker skin is certainly required not only by those so easily offended citizens, but also by the dogmatic and overreactive school district and its “sensitivity” based reaction to the event. I say to all of the “offended victims,” develop thicker skin and you will spend more time enjoying life and America’s freedom and less time tilting at windmills.
By the way, my ethnic background in Irish and Norwegian. You certainly have my permission to celebrate next Halloween in Middleton by dressing as Vikings or Leprechauns — no problem.
Jim C. Harris, Boise
Did you notice that one of the Middleton School District staff holding a section of the “Make America Great Again” border wall was dressed as the Statue of Liberty? Yup. The same Statue of Liberty that was given as a gift of international collaboration and friendship by a foreign government (France).
The same statue that bears the inscription:
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
So what does this employee really believe? The hope, symbol and promise of the Statue of Liberty, or the petty, small-minded, fearful rhetoric of a compassion-less few.
The Middleton district should institute some pre-service training on valuing diversity and have each employee learn the back story of their own immigration. Native Americans can be exempted from the requirement.
Ken Patterson, Star Valley Ranch
I was so disappointed as a retired teacher to read about the Middleton teachers who chose a political message for their school Halloween costumes. As a teacher, you are held to a higher standard of behavior. There is no place for your private political or religious opinions in public school. You can discuss current events with students, teaching them how to evaluate information and to look at the pros and cons of situations. You crossed the line, allowing your political agenda to ruin what should have been a fun holiday, on top of alienating many Idaho families of all backgrounds.
Lori Poublon-Ramirez, Meridian
So, Ol’ Josh Middleton has suspended the district’s teachers over a Halloween gag. Mr. Middleton, you’re in way over your pay scale. It’s people like you that has this country in the state of affairs we’re in now, with all of this PC stuff. Personally, having grown up in the ’40s and ’50s, I had the honor of growing up through the prime-cut of America. I’m sure sir, that you didn’t have that privilege, even though you look that old. Get off your high horse and put those women back to work.
Lowell Rosanbalm, Emmett
Safe U.S. 20
We have a unique opportunity to increase safety on U.S. 20 in Fremont County.
Idaho’s “gateway to Yellowstone” has grown from a wagon road in the 1860s to carry 1.4 million vehicles annually. It was paved in the early 1950s. The next set of improvements will need to last another 64 years.
A total of 127 large animals were killed on U.S. 20 in Fremont County from September 2017 through September 2018, according to the Department of Fish and Game’s road kill database. Each crash carries risk of human injury and death.
We can preserve our mountain landscapes, recreational opportunities and wildlife that draw millions to the Yellowstone area — and keep travelers safe. The proven best solution is wildlife crossings.
In a recent meeting, ITD engineers said they plan no crossing structures on U.S. 20, noting there “haven’t been [any] fatalities.” There was a recent fatality in Idaho when a driver hit an elk. We shouldn’t wait for more. Now is the time to implement the proven best solution.
Join me in telling ITD that we hold them responsible for making the best decisions, using the best science, to keep our families and visitors safe.
Mark Harbaugh and Dede Draper, Ashton
Wilks brothers
How about this: We the public have our Forest Service and BLM deny the unneighborly Wilks brothers right of passage on our roads by installing locked gates facing theirs? If/when they unlock their gates, we unlock ours. That seems only fair and a good lesson for these Texans unversed in how to get along where private and public land is intermingled, Texas having little of the latter.
James Runsvold, Caldwell
Texting and driving
To the absolutely selfish woman who was driving and texting on Oct. 9 on Fairview and Whitewater, I find it so offensive and ridiculous that she thought her text was more important than the lives around her. She is one of the most self-absorbed people I’ve ever seen, and the fact that she was doing this in a school zone full of children is sickening. I hope and pray she grows up before she kills someone.
Rob Vincent, Boise
