Letters to the editor: We’re a republic, nuclear waste, BOTT Syndrome

We are a republic
“Trump and the Republicans are destroying our democracy” is being said over and over again by those who hate Trump and the Republicans. In the Statesman of Aug. 12, commentary by Colbert L. King based on polling information declares that “Republicans standing up for the end of democracy” and “the views of rank-and-file Republicans, captured in voter surveys, are nothing less than galling.” What’s galling is that Democrats or non-Republicans are complaining about the loss of their democracy. Is this one of those things that if it is repeated often enough that it becomes the truth? I ask this because our form of government is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. Maybe this is why a lot of our public schools don’t have students recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning. It’s not about God being part of it, it’s because it reminds all that recite it that we are a republic with a Constitution as our guide. I would also like to point out that in a democracy, 51 percent of the people rule (majority rule), while our system takes into account 100 percent of the people. Compassion has a seat at the table also.
Mark W. Floyd Sr., Boise
Nuclear waste
I’m greatly concerned about a proposal to transport nuclear waste from Hanford, Wash., to the Idaho National Laboratory near Arco. This 890-acre site in the beautiful high desert sits above the voluminous Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. The aquifer provides water to Southern Idaho cities for drinking and farmers for irrigation. Nuclear waste has been carelessly stored at INL in the past when boxes and barrels were dumped in earthen floor pits. The 1995 nuclear waste agreement between Governor Batt and the federal government requires this waste to be treated to minimize its danger and then shipped to New Mexico. In April 2018, a few of these “safe” barrels of waste ruptured. The radioactivity was contained on-site, but the outcome could’ve been much worse. It’s taken decades to correct nuclear waste handling mistakes at INL, and the last thing Idaho needs is 7,000 additional cubic meters of nuclear waste.
As a grandmother and a professional who worked in the field of developmental disabilities with infants, young children and their families for over 30 years, I’m concerned about potential radioactive exposures to expectant mothers, infants and young children. Please join me in opposing the proposal to bring more nuclear waste to Idaho. Sign the petition to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden at www.dontwasteidaho.com
Mary Jones, Boise
BOTT Syndrome
After consulting hundreds of psychiatrists about Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), they informed me it was primarily the result of BOTT Syndrome. BOTT is relatively new syndrome and stands for Baby On The Throne.
This syndrome starts when a child is put in a position of leadership. This leader has no inner core, a fractured ego and no degree of empathy. Often the child is sent away to military school and doesn’t have the guidance of a nurturing mother. Because of the fragile sense of self, the childish leader mocks the disabled, calls people “dogs” and lashes out in a fit of rage. Constant exaggeration and gloating are a hallmark of BOTT Syndrome. In adolescence the BOTT Syndrome person cannot control their impulses.
When the BOTT Syndrome person perceives a threat, they feel a need to strike out 10 times harder. As George Will stated, they are “a floundering inarticulate jumble of gnawing insecurities.”
One would feel a sense of pity for the person with BOTT Syndrome if they weren’t so sad.
Beverly Ludders, Boise
