Letters to the editor: Judge Kavanaugh, random thoughts

Judge Kavanaugh
One hundred seventy years ago women began fighting for their rights. If confirmed, Kavanaugh will erase those rights.
I am a 76-year-old woman who has fought for 50 years for the rights of women. I have listened to the court record of Kavanaugh in the case of the 17-year-old who wanted a legal abortion in this country. At a court hearing he asked four times what the time frame for a safe procedure was and was told through the 20th week; after that she was not able to have the abortion. In his ruling he set out a timetable that took her to 19-1/2 weeks and told her at that time to start the court case again, ruling out any chance for the abortion. A higher court found against him and he wrote a scathing decision that put him and the court he serves to shame.
Trump has nominated Kavanaugh because he knows that if confirmed he will stop the Russian investigation, erase Roe v. Wade and become Trump’s personal Supreme Court protector.
I respectfully ask that our senators put the rights of women in this state above the Republican Party and the president.
Diane Jensen, Meridian
Why is a multiple perjurer still being considered for the highest court in our country? Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath, repeatedly.
He received and used stolen emails. That’s a crime.
He was involved in the warrantless wiretapping decisions, and he lied about it.
He was involved in selecting and pushing through ideologues onto federal courts, and he lied about it.
He is currently pretending that Roe v. Wade is “settled law” but his emails prove he plans to reverse it, and he had shown that he even opposes contraception. He has missed no chance to vote against reproductive rights.
He thinks telecom companies should be able to throttle and censor your internet. He opposes worker rights, consumer rights, civil rights of all kinds.
Putting him on the court would be a disaster.
Call our senators. They are planning to vote for him on purely partisan grounds, regardless of his disqualifications. Tell them otherwise.
Nancy Parker, Caldwell
Brett Kavanaugh is being considered for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. Sen. Mike Crapo has criticized Democrats and others for wanting to fully vet Judge Kavanaugh, accusing them of unnecessary “delay.” Sen. Crapo is playing politics.
The senator is shamelessly hypocritical on this. He opposed even a hearing on Merrick Garland’s appointment to the same court for over 10 months, for purely political reasons.
Today, there are good reasons to take our time with Judge Kavanaugh. Substantial evidence shows he was involved in a series of thefts of documents and information from the staff members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the early 2000s. In addition, nearly overwhelming evidence now shows that Judge Kavanaugh perjured himself and lied to that same Senate committee when he was asked directly about those documents in 2004 and again in 2006. Sen. Crapo wants to rush to confirmation, but it is worth taking the time to find out if those accusations are true before we give Judge Kavanaugh a lifetime appointment to one of the most powerful jobs in our government.
Sen. Crapo needs to put our nation above his politics.
James Piotrowski, Eagle
Random thoughts
I read recently that someone is donating $1 million for three arches at The College of Idaho campus. How about $1 million for grants to help all those who want to take classes but can’t afford it and for guidance to help them be a success?
Also, how about more of, “I like you and will listen to your opinion instead of I hate you and won’t listen.”
And lastly, it is overdue for the Catholic Church everywhere to admit, accept and put more into action than only words.
George Fortier, Meridian
Comments