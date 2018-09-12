Letters to the editor: Trump and Kavanaugh, Medicaid

Trump, Kavanaugh
Do those elected to represent us, Rep. Labrador, Sens. Risch and Crapo, care that the president was implicated in a federal felony crime?
Do they care that the Supreme Court nominee, a lifetime appointment, is hiding documents of his record?
They claim to be the party of law and order, but they ignore the crimes of the president.
They claim to be the party of family values, yet they are shameless hypocrites.
They need to investigate this president like they would a president of the other party and demand the release of Kavanaugh’s records.
They need to work for the interest of the American people, not for their own power and the power of the president.
Daniel Cavazos, Boise
Medicaid needed
A recent column “Medicaid expansion is a tricky monetary issue, and there’s no free lunch” painted an inaccurate picture of people with Medicaid, saying they lacked incentive to care for themselves and that Medicaid is a drain on the economy. In fact, recent studies show the very opposite is true. Medicaid is a critical component of ensuring marketplace competition, which drives down costs for everyone.
Medicaid works for the millions of Americans who depend on it and the taxpayers who fund it.
There is growing evidence that Americans with Medicaid are more likely to have usual sources of care and get preventive care than people without coverage. Most are also highly satisfied with their coverage, and are more financially secure.
Further, Medicaid managed care plans work closely with states and care providers to coordinate and promote access to health services, saving hardworking taxpayers billions of dollars. Since 1999, Medicaid per-enrollee costs have grown slowly and in alignment with enrollment. In some years, Medicaid spending per person actually decreased.
Healthy economies need healthy people. That’s why Medicaid is so important to Idaho. When we promote prevention and improve outcomes for patients, that makes our citizens, communities, economy, and states stronger.
Rhys W. Jones, vice president, Medicaid Policy and Advocacy for America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Washington D.C.
Texting while driving
Again this will fail to convince the tone deaf individuals. I am giving a thumbs up to the “intelligent” drivers out there who know better than to position the fore of their vehicle into the aft of my vehicle at stoplights. Yet, every time I’m out doing normal driving, an idiot is smiling while squawking or texting while driving.
Michael Duncan, Nampa
Comments