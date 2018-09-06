Letters to the editor: Second Amendment, Cabin

Second Amendment
Traditionally, 95 percent of America’s firearm sales came from huge military contracts and sportsman/hunters.
Since politicalization of the Second Amendment began (groundless paranoia provoked by the NRA to manipulate voters), firearm sales for “nontraditional uses” have skyrocketed. America now has an alarming number of citizens arming themselves either out of paranoia or some twisted sense of nationalism. If hyper-partisan hostility continues escalating, it would be dangerously irresponsible for lawmakers/voters to overlook the fact that many of those arming themselves actually believe they may need deadly force against: 1) fellow Americans from across the partisan/religious divide. 2) the American government (think religious prophets Koresh, ranchers Bundy, white supremacist Butler etc.).
A local, glossy Christian magazine features ads encouraging firearm-themed family holidays for kids ... one titled “Armageddon Armory” (sic). Sadly, these alt-right Evangelicals exploit both the Christian faith and Second Amendment to accommodate gratuitous gun-violence and foster “end-times” paranoia (mixing firearms with God’s universal love, thereby skewing Christianity).
Mixing violence with religious fundamentalism produced the longest, most brutal wars in history. The Crusades: Christians against Muslims, both convinced it was their “holy war.” The Inquisition: Christian theocracies torturing/killing thousands of suspected dissenters (same treachery committed by today’s radical Muslim fundamentalists).
Michael Howard, Boise
The Cabin
Amid July’s oppressive heat wave, while sitting beneath the cool of The Cabin’s forest arbor and reflecting on the pending fate of its CCC-era site, the dying words of Civil War general “Stonewall” Jackson re-echoed to me.
“Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees,” Jackson whispered, amid a tragic conflict of a far greater sort.
Boise citizens have now had their opportunity to render their opinions about the impacts of the proposed new library plan, and whether this idyllic Cabin — symbol of a city from an earlier age — will now stay or go, its birthplace consigned to oblivion.
After examining the Massachusetts architect’s ambitious visions for Boise, most now realize The Cabin is neither blocking the footprint of the new library building nor affecting the proposed edifice’s diminished parking. It’s merely coveted for a patio and a partial view of the Boise River from the library’s glassy new face.
Exile of this simple but historically significant structure is an unnecessary tragedy in the making, an avoidable insult to heritage that doesn’t need to happen, especially in a town that professes to honor legacy, “greenness” and a respect for human-scaled values.
David Klinger, Boise
