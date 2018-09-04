Letters to the editor: Left attacks, taking a knee

Attacks on Trump supporters
There have been over 500 acts of violence and harassment against Trump supporters since he announced his run for president. And what is the reaction of the major media? Astonishingly it is either a complicity of silence or they blame the Trump supporters.
And how is it possible that the victim is blamed for the violence of the attacker?
The warped thinking is that Trump and supporters support policies they do not like and this gives them excuse to attack even to the point of violence.
This corresponds to the rapist who says the lady deserved the rape because of the way she was dressed.
Almost without exception the violence and harassment occurs because a Democrat invaded the space of Trump supporters, from trying to shut down free speech at rallies to confronting Trump supporters on the street, in cars and in restaurants.
When have we heard of a Trump supporter interrupting a Democrat meeting, speech or rally? I know of none. It has certainly not occurred close to 500 times.
I am greatly disappointed in my Democratic friends for either being silent about such violence or cheering it on. They should be ashamed.
Joseph J. Dewey, Boise
Taking a knee
Once more the overpaid babies of the NFL are at it. Walking out during the anthem, kneeling. What are they protesting? America, the country that gave them the opportunity to go to college and get a job that pays millions? Do they even know what they are protesting? What about those who raise their fist? Maybe they don’t think they are equal to the other people who make more than them? I don’t think they have a clue what they are doing. You don’t see them off camera spending their money on helping the poor. I think the fans should not go to the games or watch it on TV. I also think the season ticket holders should get a refund. Just another section of America with too much money to know what they are doing.
Jacob Franzen, Meridian
