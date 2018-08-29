Letters to the editor: Thank you; watch for flaggers

Thank you
The letter from the motorist, traumatized at the intersection of Eagle and Fairview, compelled me to give a loud shout-out to the five-star good Samaritan who came to my rescue when my car died during rush-hour traffic at this same intersection a couple of years ago. My car died at the light, wouldn’t start again, and panic was quickly setting in, so I jumped out to ask the fellow behind me if he would push me off of the roadway. Without exception, the other drivers politely moved aside to let us go through. Off the roadway, he handed me his cellphone to call my daughter while he retrieved his license plate, which had fallen off. When I couldn’t reach my daughter, he generously offered to drive me home although this involved backtracking several miles. And thanks to this wonderful stranger, I arrived home safe and sound and no worse for the wear. I will never forget or cease appreciating the kindness, generosity and selflessness of this wonderful stranger. It is people like this who grow your heart a little bigger, your faith in humanity a little stronger, and make the world a little brighter wherever they go.
Sharon Jarrett, Meridian
Watch out for flaggers
On Aug. 14, I lost my one and only niece, Tyresa, to a drunken driver. She was working as a flagger on a construction site in Pendleton, Ore., and had just started her evening shift when she was killed.
Tyresa would talk about how dangerous her job was and how people would curse at her, flip her off and deliberately swerve toward her to scare her. Through all this, she still smiled and waved at all who passed by, and on really hot days would hand out cold bottles of water to those folks in line. She was a lover of people and now she’s gone because some worthless person ran over her like she was a piece of garbage in the road. Folks, this has got to stop.
Don’t drink and drive. Slow down in constructions zones; flaggers have families too.
To our judicial folks, toss the book at these individuals. To our district attorneys, no more plea bargaining.
Tyresa leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, Gabriela, and her husband Gary, who is suffering from MS. Tyresa was the only breadwinner of the family. She was the rock and now she’s gone.
Watch out for flaggers.
Art Bush, Star
