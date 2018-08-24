John Regan, Boise library

Honoring John Regan
Over 100 years ago, on Aug. 4, 1918, one of the best and most promising of young Idahoans was lost on the western front in France as 2nd Lt. John Morgan Regan, 128th Infantry, Co D was killed in action “going over the top” while leading his troops. Recently, while researching historical newspapers, I discovered two dozen newspaper articles (including his February 1886 birth notice, Idaho Avalanche) covering the life of citizen, soldier and philanthropist John Regan.
His eulogy was printed verbatim in the Idaho Daily Statesman as delivered to mourners at memorial services held on Sept. 13, 1918, at St. John’s Cathedral in Boise. His parents asked that their son’s body be returned for burial in the family plot, but 37 days later, confusion reigned as the Statesman’s headline stated: “Later Reports Indicate That Regan is Alive.” Regan’s death was finally confirmed. The July 17, 1919, headline reported: “Idaho Hero Awarded Distinguished Service Cross By His Country.” On June 19,1921, the Military Requiem Mass held at St. John’s Cathedral included Governor Davis, and a military escort led by Regan’s friend, Capt. Fritz Hummel of Company H.
American Legion’s Post 2-John Regan in Boise continues to honor his valor.
Kasi Picard, Mountain Home
New library
I sent this letter to the city and would like to share it.
I was out of town during the hearing period (for the proposed library) and wish to provide input. I think the new library should be placed on the property of Julia Davis Park. This would accomplish several needed goals.
It would: 1. Allow the existing library to continue during the construction of the new building. 2. The city could raise significant funds by selling the old building and the land. 3. The question of parking would be moot as there would be ample space for parking. 4. The addition of a library in the same locale as the art museum, history museum would create a cultural mecca pleasing to the beauty of Boise. 5. The Cabin would be preserved.
Additionally, the projected cost is way too much. The design should be scaled down.
Robert Goyden, Boise
