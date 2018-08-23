Letters to the editor: Iran, the system, respectful candidates, Nampa transit, America first

Iranian sanctions
It is puzzling that as we rightly denounce Russian interferences in our internal affairs, we miss the irony of our own meddling in the internal affairs of other countries.
Recently, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a campaign to “erode support for Iranian leaders” and foment unrest in Iran. National Security Advisor John Bolton and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have declared their support for the Iranian opposition group Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK). MEK has no legitimacy inside Iran. Its members have committed numerous terrorist acts, and until 2012, this group was on the State Department’s list of terrorist organizations.
The blowback from the last regime change in Iran orchestrated by the CIA in 1953 continues to reverberate to this day. Iranians are keenly aware of this history. They are also witnesses to the devastation caused by war and political turmoil in their neighboring countries. Sanctions are war in slow motion. A new round of sanctions on Iran, if anything, will likely make Iranians rally behind their government.
Iranians have the same right of self-determination as any sovereign nation. We would garner more cooperation in international relations if we grant the same respect for other nations’ independence as we do for our own.
Azam Houle, Boise
Fix the system
We need to fix the system so it works for all because too many children and families are struggling to make ends meet. We also need to take care of our veterans and make sure government works, because it is a mess. Where are the Eisenhower Republicans and Kennedy Democrats who could fix problems? I’m tired of the division and fighting going on when we could be promoting opportunity and employment by fixing up the inner cities and helping people get out of poverty. We could put people to work by fixing infrastructures that are in need and helping children to go to college by working because we need more than talk. Instead we need action. There is too much division and we need to go back to the basics by promoting education, job opportunity and programs that will help those in poverty and homelessness, and we can do that by working together, not divided. We as a nation can build our way out of poverty by working together and resolving differences. Divided we accomplish nothing but turmoil, and where does that get us but more division, so let’s change.
John Landers, Wilder
Respectful candidates
We in Idaho are lucky to have nice people as the candidates for the Idaho governor’s race from the major parties.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the two major candidates were to set an example for the rest of the nation on politeness, particularly in the current political climate, and especially since the nation will be watching this race?
I would like to propose a radical idea to the candidates, a social experiment, if they would consider appearing in all of their TV advertisements together. Imagine the possibilities, substance instead of slogans, politeness and kindness instead of vile mudslinging.
To further the point, that they refuse acceptance from Third Party PACs and their advertisements.
The candidates are good Idaho people, nice and polite and kind to all. As much as they contrast, they also have a lot in common. And most of all, they care about their home state. We Idahoans will be lucky with whoever wins.
Lets show the rest of the country how politics can be respectful.
It’s just an idea.
Don Lappin, Sun Valley
Nampa transit cuts
I often hear people complain that Nampa has lousy public transit. This is not the fault of Valley Regional Transit (VRT). Funding for VRT comes from many sources, including support from each city they service. Unlike other cities, Nampa’s council chose to cut funding for VRT this year. This follows multiple presentations from VRT, recent surveys indicating residents want better transit, and a city health assessment revealing lack of transportation as a key issue. Nampa’s plan for transportation is to simply spend millions of dollars for more roads, lanes, signals. In light of current and future growth this single-minded approach is irresponsible. The prevailing attitude of Nampa’s council is that transit is not the city’s responsibility and that it should be funded by nonprofits and private business. They fail to understand that transit is a public good and plays a critical role in getting people to jobs and education. Even if I don’t use it, the lack of it will impact me.
To weigh in on where the cuts should take place attend the Valley Regional Transit open house from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29 in Multipurpose Room B at the Nampa Public Library, 212 12th Ave. S.
LaRita Schandorff, Nampa
America first
My career had me traveling most of the time. Before the flight the attendants would go over the safety features. One of those was if the oxygen masks drops, put yours on first, then help your children. Obviously, it was good information because your first reaction is to help your children, but while you are helping them, you might lose consciousness.
This same concept is true about our country. Good leaders want to help our country and its citizens first. After we get strong we can help the good ones come in and enjoy what we all worked for.
To let a mass unvetted migration in would quickly lower our good standards and begin to bring down our country with terrorists, crime, drugs and a drain on our charitable character.
No matter what party in politics you favor, it is important as a country that has a reputation for doing well in the world, to put the oxygen mask on first, then help the world.
Dave Silva, Boise
