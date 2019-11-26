System failed Boise woman who reported being drugged

The case of a Boise woman who was apparently drugged at a local bar reveals a shocking gap in how hospitals and police handle such cases.

As reported this weekend by Idaho Statesman reporter Ruth Brown, a 28-year-old Boise woman was at a downtown bar when she took a few drinks of a stranger’s cocktail after he offered — an impulse decision she said she regrets — and wound up collapsing on the floor.

Figuring she had been drugged, the woman, Jess Tornga, had friends get her out of the situation and went to the hospital and had her blood tested. She later contacted the bar owner and obtained surveillance video from the night. She identified the man she suspected of drugging her. She called police to file a report.

It seemed like she did everything right in the investigation, even going above and beyond by doing her own detective work to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen to someone else.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

She learned last week that the police had closed their investigation and that no charges would be filed against the man she believes drugged her.

There are several gaps in how her case was handled, including a failure by hospital staff to inform the police, lack of an automatic test for so-called “date rape” drugs, a failure to keep the victim’s blood sample and an apparent lack of sympathy and assistance from the police department.

Tornga told the staff at St. Luke’s that she thought she’d been drugged and wanted to be tested. The hospital took urine and blood samples and did a standard toxicology test for substances such as cocaine and marijuana, but not for substances such as GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) or Rohypnol, powerful sedatives that can be used to incapacitate unsuspecting people.

Tornga said she was unaware that she needed to ask specifically for a GHB test.

But she shouldn’t have to. If a woman comes into the hospital, says she believes she was drugged and asks to be tested, the hospital should automatically treat this as a potential criminal case, report it to police and begin the process for testing for these drugs.

If a woman has been drugged, she necessarily would not able to think clearly enough to know what to ask for or that she would even have to ask for a special test for date-rape drugs. Officials at both St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus said that GHB is not part of their regular toxicology screen and would be tested only “if law enforcement suspects there’s a need or if the provider suspects there’s a need.”

Cyndee Cook, SAFE coordinator for Saint Alphonsus, told the Statesman that if someone told medical professionals at a hospital that she had been slipped a date-rape drug, hospital officials “would refer you to law enforcement to report it. Because it’s against the law if someone were to slip you GHB without your consent. And the state crime lab is the best to test for that.”

But that didn’t happen in this case.

The initial police officer in Tornga’s case wrote in his report that the victim “was informed by medical staff that her blood work came back clear and it appeared she had not been ‘roofied.’” He wrote that the victim was adamant that she had been “roofied.”

But Tornga’s blood had never been tested for so-called “roofies”; it just underwent a standard toxicology panel. A review of Tornga’s medical records, obtained by the Statesman with her approval, shows that her samples were tested for substances including cocaine, methadone, opiates, THC, methamphetamine, barbiturates and some benzodiazepines, but not Rohypnol or GHB. Even worse, the initial blood sample had already been destroyed, so even though police had asked for the blood sample to be retested for GHB, they weren’t able to.

Police response to the situation also falls short.

Tornga said it seemed that none of the officers she initially spoke with took her seriously because they knew the chance of prosecution was low. She said some officers did not make her concerns feel validated, and others made her feel as if her case wasn’t a priority because she escaped further harm. She also claimed that one corporal told her the drugging was a “success story” because she wasn’t sexually assaulted.

Tornga saw the difference in response when she went to Faces of Hope, which specializes in helping and supporting people affected by sexual violence, and has Boise Police Department detectives working out of its office. Dealing with the detective assigned to her case at Faces was a much better experience, Tornga said.

“I went into Faces and (Detective Jessica Raddatz) had a private room, was very validating, and showed genuine curiosity about what happened, as opposed to why this doesn’t matter,” Tornga said.

That’s how it should have been handled from the beginning.

If we want women to come forward and report crimes like this, we need a system that makes it easier, not more difficult.

In the best-case scenario, this is all a mistake, Tornga had “a medical event,” causing her to faint, as the responding doctor reported, and no crime was committed. At worst, someone with criminal intent got away with a crime and is free to potentially do it again.

Unfortunately, because of a series of gaps in response, we’ll never know.