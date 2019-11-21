Alaska woman charged with stealing gun at court accepts plea

An Alaska woman charged with the courthouse theft of a gun that was being used as evidence against her has accepted a plea deal on her original charges.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that 29-year-old Tiffany Flenaugh was on trial for assault, weapons misconduct and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors say she waved around a .45-caliber handgun in a bar and fought with bouncers and police officers in October 2018.

Authorities say that during a break in her trial Tuesday she removed the unloaded gun from an evidence box and hid it outside.

Police arrested Flenaugh as she re-entered the courthouse.

The trial resumed Wednesday and Flenaugh pleaded guilty to charges related to three separate cases including weapons misconduct.

Flenaugh was sentenced to 445 days suspended and one year of probation.