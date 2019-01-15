Cold water did not deter anxious skiers to participate in the 41st annual New Year's Day Barefoot Challenge on January 1, 2019 at Lake Norman Marina in Sherrills Ford, NC. Barefoot skiers traveled from Indiana, New Jersey and Florida.
The dash camera of Howard County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Cramer caught what appears to be a meteor in the sky while on patrol Dec. 12, 2018, said the department. It was believed to be part of the Geminid Meteor Shower.
A Florida man was caught on surveillance video at a car dealership breaking through a hole in the wall that he created with a fire extinguisher. The problem is he struggled to get through and lost his shorts in the process.
With only body paint, two PETA "crocodiles" enclosed themselves over an oversized purse that proclaims, "Louis Vuitton: A Look That Kills," outside Louis Vuitton's Miami Design District flagship store on Saturday
South Carolina legislator Mandy Powell Norrell was driving along the interstate in Florida with her son Teddy, when they passed a biker “wearing a wolf”. She tweeted the video, which was recorded by Teddy, on November 25, to a big response.
Employees at the Cumberland Farms convenience store in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, dealt with an interesting pair of customer in the early morning of November 27. The footage shows one beaver leisurely exploring the store.