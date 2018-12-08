Mmm ... Bacon! Vending machine a hit on Ohio State U campus

This Dec. 7, 2018 photo shows Ohio State University sophomore Nick Vales buys a package of bacon slices from a vending machine available on the Columbus campus. The machine offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1. The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale. Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State's meat science program. [JD Malone/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) JD Malone AP