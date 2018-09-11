Caw! These Minnesota firefighters got a surprise visit atop their 9/11 tribute

Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
A motorcyclist was filmed attempting a daring stunt on a San Antonio highway on August 12. This video was captured by Ace Scott on Loop 410. It shows the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman.
A group of women riding an inflatable rainbow unicorn got stuck in a weedy lake in Minnesota, prompting a rescue from Chisago County Sheriff deputies on August 11. Deputies were driving by Fish Lake, near Stark, Minnesota when they spotted the women.
In this gut-busting footage, a herd of cows were caught on a sheriff's office helicopter video camera helping police corral a Florida car theft suspect who was running through a pasture in Seminole County.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.
