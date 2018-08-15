Watch as a ‘fashion-conscious burglar’ breaks into laundromat for a tiger shirt

Police in Oklahoma are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a laundromat and taking a tiger shirt after cutting the sleeves off of it.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.

A sinkhole swallowed a car in Sheridan, Colorado, on July 24, as storms swept the north of the state. The Denver Post reported that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before it entered the sinkhole on West Oxford Avenue.