Record-breaking temperatures and ‘excessive heat’ as June begins? Get ready, Boise

Scorching summer heat is hitting the Boise area much earlier than usual — in fact, it’s not even summer yet — with record-breaking temperatures and triple digits forecast for this week.

Temperatures across the Treasure Valley are expected to reach 97 degrees Wednesday, tying the record last set in 2007, according to the Boise branch of the National Weather Service. The agency issued an excessive heat warning for Thursday, when temperatures are expected to soar to 101 in Boise and possibly even higher in outer portions of the Treasure Valley. The record for the highest temperature recorded on June 3 was also set in 2007, at 98.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik said the heat is the result of a strong high pressure ridge to the west that has been building for a couple of days. He said residents should make plans to stay out of the sun, as not everyone will be prepared for this level of heat this early in the year.

Summer does not technically start until June 20.

“Typically, if we see hot temperatures like this, it’s not until the middle of summer,” Wojick said. “What makes this unusual is that it’s the first week of June when we’re getting these triple-digit temperatures, which obviously doesn’t happen very often.”

Wojcik said higher elevations surrounding the Treasure Valley could see scattered thunderstorms, but little rain is expected for the Boise area. Temperatures will begin dropping back to the normal range by the weekend, Wojcik said, with a cold front expected to move in. From June 3 to June 10 the Boise area will go from triple digits to highs in the 70s.

The National Weather Service is encouraging residents to exercise caution if out in the hot weather this week, drinking plenty of fluids and reducing physical activity during the peak heat hours of the afternoon. If people have to be outside, they should use cover for shade, wear hats and take frequent breaks.

The agency also emphasized the importance of ensuring that children and pets aren’t left alone in vehicles, as the intense heat could prove fatal very quickly.

The record heat in Idaho is something a great portion of the West will experience over the next couple of days, from southern California all the way to parts of Montana.