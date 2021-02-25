Another winter storm is passing the Boise area. Idaho mountains could see heavy snow

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of Idaho. The Boise area is expected to get rain and strong winds, with maybe some snowfall. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Idaho’s mountains could be slammed with fresh snow again over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Idaho starting Friday morning and heading through Saturday.

Snow and Wind! A strong winter storm is coming! Starting as early as Thu night for the West-Central Mountains, and... Posted by US National Weather Service Boise Idaho on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

While the Boise area should see mostly rain and strong gusts of wind, the region’s mountains could get up to 10 inches of snow through Saturday, according to NWS in Boise. Bogus Basin said in its latest snow report that it could receive 6-10 inches of fresh powder.

“The winter storm is going to mostly affect the mountains,” the National Weather Service told the Statesman. “We will get some precipitation here in the valley, a mix of rain and snow through today and tomorrow. The best chance right now looks to be when the cold front will pass tomorrow afternoon.”

The Weather Service doesn’t expect much accumulation in the Treasure Valley, but there will be strong winds. Tomorrow afternoon there could be gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Here's a more detailed look at the current snow forecast through Saturday. Please see the previous post concerning Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories that have been issued. Posted by US National Weather Service Boise Idaho on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The strong winds across the region could cause difficult driving conditions in places where snow is expected, with blowing snow reducing visibility, the National Weather Service said.

“Snow and Wind! A strong winter storm is coming,” the Weather Service said on Facebook. “Starting as early as Thursday night for the west-central mountains, and extending into Saturday for southern areas, snow and wind will make for hazardous travel conditions.”