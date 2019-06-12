Weather
Thunderstorm, high winds and ‘half-dollar-sized’ hail warnings in effect in Idaho
Rain, sleet and snow: What’s the difference?
Up Next
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in the Homedale, Wilder, Marsing, Payette, Fruitland and Ontario areas.
The National Weather Service in Boise tweeted out the warnings, which include winds of up to 60 miles per hour and potentially half-dollar-sized hail.
The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. at all locations except Homedale and Marsing, where the warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m.
Comments