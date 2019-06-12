Thunderstorm, high winds and ‘half-dollar-sized’ hail warnings in effect in Idaho

Rain, sleet and snow: What’s the difference? Winter weather is here, but do you know the difference between cold-weather phenomena? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winter weather is here, but do you know the difference between cold-weather phenomena?

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in the Homedale, Wilder, Marsing, Payette, Fruitland and Ontario areas.

The National Weather Service in Boise tweeted out the warnings, which include winds of up to 60 miles per hour and potentially half-dollar-sized hail.

The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. at all locations except Homedale and Marsing, where the warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m.