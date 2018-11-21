Idaho will see wet weather this Thanksgiving. Here’s what that means for travelers.

Precipitation will fall across the Treasure Valley this Thanksgiving weekend, and travelers heading to the mountains should take their time, the National Weather Service advises.

Boise NWS meteorologist Elizabeth Padian said rain and snow will start to fall Wednesday afternoon, mostly in Eastern Oregon between Burns and Baker. By Wednesday evening, that precipitation should enter Idaho and continue on Thanksgiving Day.

Padian said there will be “periods of rain and snow throughout” Thanksgiving Day, with most of the snow falling at elevations of 4,000 feet or more.

“The Treasure and Magic valleys will get rain, but snowfall will affect the mountains,” she said.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In particular, those traveling to the McCall or Stanley areas should take caution. McCall could see 5 to 8 inches of snow through the weekend. Stanley is under a winter storm watch with forecasters calling for as much as 15 inches of snow.

“Those roads going north are definitely going to be affected,” Padian said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

For those staying closer to home, wet roads are likely the only concern. Padian said a cold front coming in early Saturday could lead to “a quick dusting,” but the Boise metro area will mostly see rain.

SHARE COPY LINK Valley rain and mountain snow showers will push across the Pacific Northwest today as a weak cold front swings through. Several inches of snow is possible for mountains & passes, travel impacts are possible.

Warmer temperatures should keep wet roads from freezing — the high temperature for Thanksgiving Day is 50 degrees, while Black Friday will be a slightly chillier 42 degrees. The overnight low from Thursday into Friday will be in the mid-30s, Padian said — probably warm enough to keep things from getting too slick.

More than 54 million travelers are expected this Thanksgiving, the most overall since 2005, AAA Idaho estimated in a press release. About 89 percent of those travelers are expected to make it to their destination via car travel.

In Idaho, the average gas price is $3.01 — 11 cents less than a month ago, but 35 cents more than a year ago.

“AAA will be keeping a close eye on the international oil market, but even a temporary discount at the pump is a welcome break from the higher prices we’ve been paying,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in the release. “With consumer confidence at an 18-year high, many people were prepared to pay more to visit family and friends, so this recent trend is just icing on the cake.”