Watch Coast Guard rescue elderly woman from flooded home after Hurricane Florence in NC

A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

