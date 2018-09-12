NC Governor Roy Cooper: ‘Get ready to hunker down’

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence could make landfall anywhere from just south of Myrtle Beach, S.C., to the Pamlico Sound in N.C. The storm could be a Category 4 when it reaches the Carolinas, NHC says.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
Air quality in the Pacific Northwest started to slowly improve Thursday morning as marine air pushed onshore. Expect continued improvement throughout the day, though a bit of smoke may linger, the National Weather Service said.
NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.
Much of western Washington remained under an air quality alert Tuesday, August 21 due to smoke from major wildfires in central Washington and British Columbia. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast.
With air quality reaching unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires in the region, here's a simple way to purify the air in your home. It works for both allergens and smoke particles in the air.
Air quality continues to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the area. The forecast shows lingering smoke but Northwest residents should be able to see and breathe easier for the time being.
