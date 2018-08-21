Latest forecast shows smoke worsening in some areas
Much of western Washington remained under an air quality alert Tuesday, August 21 due to smoke from major wildfires in central Washington and British Columbia. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast.
With air quality reaching unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires in the region, here's a simple way to purify the air in your home. It works for both allergens and smoke particles in the air.
Air quality continues to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the area. The forecast shows lingering smoke but Northwest residents should be able to see and breathe easier for the time being.
National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.
The Treasure Valley awoke to some surprise snow on Sunday morning that accumulated as much as 4 inches in some places. Watch the flakes fall in slow motion at the National Weather Service headquarters near the airport.