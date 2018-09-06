See the top 10 U.S. cities for car theft: California claims half

Elephants have a keen nose. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is several miles away. A new study tests their ability to distinguish between similar smelling plants.
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.