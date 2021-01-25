Trump allies ousted from U.S.-funded news outlets, including former Idaho GOP leader

The acting chief of the U.S. Agency for Global Media has fired the leaders of multiple federally funded news outlets as part of the Biden administration’s sweeping effort to clear the agency of allies of former President Donald Trump.

One of the leaders dismissed is a former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.

The acting chief, Kelu Chao, fired the heads of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Network on Friday evening, according to two people familiar with the matter.

They had been appointed in December by the agency’s chief executive at the time, Michael Pack, an ally of former Trump aide Steve Bannon, as part of a broader effort to remove what he believed was partisan bias from the news outlets. Numerous current and former employees at the agency had accused Pack of trying to turn it into a mouthpiece for the Trump administration.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Agency for Global Media declined to comment.

The dismissals are the latest in a series of changes at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, and the federally funded news outlets it oversees, under the Biden administration.

On Thursday, the director of Voice of America and his deputy were removed from their posts, and the head of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting also resigned. A day before that, Pack stepped down at the request of the Biden administration.

Ted Lipien, who ran Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, was once a high-ranking official at VOA and became a sharp critic of the media agency.

Stephen Yates, who led Radio Free Asia, was previously chair of the Idaho GOP and also served as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s deputy national security adviser. He was state party chairman from 2014 to 2017. An Idaho Falls businessman, Yates ran for the Legislature in 2014 but lost to then-Rep. Jeff Thompson in the May GOP primary by 108 votes.

Victoria Coates, who ran the Middle East Broadcasting Network, was a deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration.

After Pack resigned, the Biden administration quickly installed Chao, a longtime employee at Voice of America, to replace him. Yolanda Lopez, who served as director of the VOA’s news center, was also named as acting head of Voice of America and succeeded Robert Reilly, who had been appointed by Pack.

The Idaho Statesman contributed.