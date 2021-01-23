Has COVID-19 increased Idaho’s suicide rate? This state senator says no

The chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee says suicide rates in Idaho did not increase substantially in 2020, despite claims to the contrary from many critics of COVID-19 protocols.

Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, handed out a graph during a state Senate floor session indicating that 396 people committed suicide in Idaho in 2020. That’s up from 362 in 2019, but down from 409 in 2018.

“Suicide rates are tracking in line with the past several years,” Martin said.

Critics of mask mandates, school closures and other state and local coronavirus public health orders frequently suggest the restrictions caused a spike in suicide rates.

State Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise. Martin is chairman of the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Martin’s graph included deaths of residents and nonresidents who died in Idaho. It showed a noticeable dip in suicides last April, followed by a spike in May. The number then tracks very closely with 2018 through November, before dropping again in December.

“One death is too many, but using suicide as a political message is wrong,” Martin said.