Andrus daughter: Idaho should resist nuke waste shipments

Activists urge Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to uphold a key 1995 agreement limiting how much radioactive waste can come into the state on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Tracy Andrus, right, daughter of former Gov. Cecil Andrus who had a long history of legal battles with the Energy Department, says Idaho must resist becoming a dumping site for nuclear waste. Kimberlee Kruesi AP Photo