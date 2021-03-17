Dallas convention center readies to house immigrant teens

FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. The U.S. government wants to house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers at the center as it struggles to find space for a surge of migrant children who have inundated the border and strained the immigration system just two months into the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File) AP

A convention center in downtown Dallas was expected to open Wednesday to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers as the federal government grapples with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Greg Abbott planned Wednesday to visit the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, which will be used for up to 90 days, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent Monday to members of the Dallas City Council.

Federal agencies will use the facility to house boys ages 15 to 17, according to the memo.

A handful of Federal Protective Service vehicles circled the convention center Wednesday morning, but little else was visible to indicate hundreds of migrant teens are to be sheltered there.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it is on pace to hit a 20-year peak.

U.S. authorities encountered children traveling alone 9,457 times in February, nearly double the number in January and the highest since May 2019, when the figure neared 12,000 during the peak of a surge during the era of former President Donald Trump.

The memo sent to Dallas City Council members said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and HHS will “be responsible for providing shelter management and contracts” for food, security, cleaning and medical care at the convention center. Dallas previously offered space to HHS during a 2014 surge of crossings of immigrant children.