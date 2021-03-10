Public hearing for proposed treatment ban for trans kids

An Alabama legislative committee is holding a public hearing on a bill that would make it a felony to treat transgender youth with puberty-blockers, hormone therapy or surgery.

The House Health Committee has scheduled a Wednesday afternoon public hearing on the Senate-passed bill.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing the treatment decisions should wait until adulthood. Parents of transgender teens and advocacy groups have argued the proposals would hurt trans youth and infringe on the decisions of doctors and families.

The proposal would make it a felony to use puberty-blocking drugs and hormonal therapy to treat transgender minors. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison.

Senators earlier voted 23-4 to approve the bill.