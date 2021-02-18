Newton police sergeant dies in ATV crash

A Newton police sergeant has died in an off-duty crash while riding his ATV, the police department said Wednesday.

Levi Minkevitch, 30, of Peabody, was killed Wednesday afternoon when in Harvey County. He tried to jump a ditch into a field but lost control and the ATV rolled into the creek, KSNT-TV reported.

Minkevitch was pronounced dead at Newton Medical Hospital.

He had been with the Newton police department since 2013.

“Levi was a tremendous police officer and a friend to everyone he met,” the department said in an announcement. “He had a large presence and a smile that lit up a room. This loss is truly devastating.”