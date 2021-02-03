Police ID man killed in suburban St. Louis double shooting

Police have identified a man was killed in a double shooting at a suburban St. Louis apartment complex.

Officers called to the area Monday afternoon found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Kevin McCanery, at a gas station on Jennings Station Road. They also found a woman, also in her 40s, with gunshot injuries at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators believe the two were shot at the apartment complex, and that McCanery ran to the gas station after being shot.

McCanery later died at a hospital, police said, and the woman was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police had not announced any suspects or arrests by Wednesday morning.

Jennings in located about 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) north of St. Louis.