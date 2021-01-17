National Politics

Police presence outnumbers protesters at Kentucky Capitol

The Associated Press

A Black Lives Matter activist carrying a semi-automatic rifle walks outside at the Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 17, 2021. The Capitol, the Capitol complex, and surrounding grounds have been closed. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Police and National Guard members far outnumbered two small groups of gun-toting protesters outside the Kentucky Capitol on Sunday. No physical confrontations and no arrests occurred.

Two men who said they were members of the right-wing Boogaloo movement showed up with semiautomatic guns outside the Capitol in Frankfort. They left after several Black Lives Matter activists arrived, also with weapons. The BLM activists questioned those among the heavy police presence.

State capitals nationwide were placed on high alert after this month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

