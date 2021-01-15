National Politics

Police ID man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Riverview

The Associated Press

RIVERVIEW, Mo.

Police have identified a man shot to death earlier this week in Riverview.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, television station KMOV reported. Arriving officers found a man along Chambers Road suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Ronald Ross, 51. of Granite City. No arrests have been reported in the case. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department.

Riverview is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

