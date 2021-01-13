How Idaho’s U.S. House members voted on Trump’s impeachment over Capitol riot

Ten U.S. House Republicans voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, just a week before he will leave office — but Idaho’s representatives were not among them.

Western Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher on Wednesday said impeaching Trump days before his presidential term ends would further create division in the country. The House voted 232-197 in support of the article of impeachment.

Fulcher in a Jan. 9 letter urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump a second time.

“On Jan. 20, the process will take place to inaugurate a new president, and I believe, if our republic is to survive, we must respect that,” said Fulcher — who last week objected to Electoral College results. “This is not the time to drive the partisan wedge deeper.”

Eastern Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also opposed the impeachment. In a statement released shortly after, Simpson said the Capitol riot showed a “dark and tragic moment” for the country, but that the House vote Wednesday “does not put us on a path to healing.”

“Impeachment is one of the gravest acts that Congress can take, and no matter what the accusation is, our Constitution guarantees every American the right to due process,” Simpson said. “At a time when the very institutions of our democracy are under threat, it is more critical than ever to afford every person those rights.”

House Democrats brought forward an impeachment resolution Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet declined to invoke the 25th Amendment, which could have removed Trump from office.

Impeachment resolution accuses Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors

The resolution accuses Trump of “high crimes and misdemeanors” after he incited hundreds of his supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing Congress to delay its certification of Electoral College votes. At least five died from the riot, including a U.S. Capitol police officer who was overtaken and beaten by the mob.

Fulcher was the only member of Idaho’s congressional delegation who objected to Electoral College votes last week after the Capitol riot. Fulcher’s office didn’t respond to specific questions about his objection.

Pelosi, who brought forward the impeachment charge, urged her colleagues to support “a constitutional remedy” to ensure the country is safe from Trump.

“He must go,” Pelosi said. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we love.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gavels in the final vote of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Congress last week, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP

The article of impeachment does not remove him from office days before his term ends. The Senate would also need to support the impeachment. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would not bring the article forward for a Senate vote before Jan. 20, when Democrat Joe Biden will be inaugurated.

Trump previously was impeached over allegedly strong-arming Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, Biden, and blocking cooperation with Congress over its impeachment inquiry. Only one non-Democrat voted for impeachment then. He was acquitted in the Republican-majority Senate.

Two House Republicans from the Northwest voted to impeach Trump this time — southwest Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and central Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse.

“I am a Republican voter. I believe in our Constitution, individual liberty, free markets, charity, life, justice, peace and this exceptional country,” Herrera Beutler said in a statement. “I see that my own party will be best served when those among us choose truth.”

Some Republicans argued against the resolution, saying it’s pointless to try to remove Trump from office so shortly before his term ends.

“At a time when our country needs unity, it is concerning that my Democratic colleagues have chosen to begin impeachment proceedings against a president with just seven days left in office,” Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, said during the debate.

Other Republican representatives who were against the resolution called it an infringement on First Amendment rights and tried to argue that the riot would have occurred regardless of Trump’s speech riling up the crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight much harder” and “show strength.”

Fulcher protests metal detectors, Capitol security protocols

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller tweeted that he witnessed Fulcher circumventing metal detectors and pushing through Capitol police officers, describing one female officer as “on the verge of tears” after Fulcher pushed past her on Tuesday night.

In a statement published on social media, Fulcher denied any rude interactions with police. He said he and other House members told the Sergeant at Arms they would not participate in the security protocols because they were “unauthorized via House rule.”

Additional security measures were put in place by Pelosi after the deadly riot last week, and as some fear violence might escalate closer to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

“Member screening puts our Capitol police in an awkward position of screening those they are to protect, redirects resources away from outside threats, and implies members are a threat to one another … a notion I reject,” Fulcher said.

McClatchy Washington Bureau intern Mary Dimitrov contributed to this report.