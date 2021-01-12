Beshear: Kentucky to do whatever’s needed to protect Capitol

Kentucky officials are prepared to do whatever is necessary to protect the state Capitol if more armed protests occur, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

“We will not allow that to happen,” Beshear said at a press conference Monday. “We will protect these buildings, these grounds and everyone in them. And we are ready to do whatever necessary, Kentucky State Police and others, to ensure the safety of everyone here.”

The Democratic governor declined to disclose security plans, including whether the Kentucky National Guard would have a role.

"We are not going to give those that would commit domestic terror a game plan that they can try to plan around,” he said.

Armed protesters gathered outside the Kentucky Capitol last Saturday.