Illinois deputy shoots suspect after chase into Missouri

An armed robbery suspect is hospitalized after being shot by an Illinois police officer who had chased the suspect into Missouri.

The shooting happened Wednesday night. St. Louis County police say officers from three Illinois departments — Glen Carbon Police, Pontoon Beach Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Department — were pursuing two suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault.

In north St. Louis County, the passenger in the suspect vehicle got out and was shot by a Madison County deputy. St. Louis County police say a handgun was found at the scene, but did not immediately disclose any additional information.

Police say the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The vehicle driven by the other suspect was stopped a short time later and he was taken into custody.

The Madison County deputy is an 11-year law enforcement veteran.