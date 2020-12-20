Officials: Small rubbish fire reported at Chicago courthouse

A small fire broke out Sunday at a criminal courthouse on Chicago’s southwest side that is known as one of the busiest in the country.

No injuries or substantial damage was reported, according to authorities.

Fire officials found a small rubbish fire on the fifth floor of the Leighton Criminal Court Building around 12:10 a.m. that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.

The fire’s cause has not been determined.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said authorities are investigating.

Officials for the court didn't immediately have further details.