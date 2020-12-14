Idaho Statesman Logo
South Carolina electors cast all 9 votes for President Trump

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina’s nine presidential electors have officially awarded the state’s electoral votes to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The officials cast their ballots during a meeting Monday morning in Columbia.

The gathering was routine and formulaic, with all nine electors bound to cast their ballots for Trump, who won a majority of the state’s votes over Democrat Joe Biden.

No protesters were visible at the meeting at the Statehouse complex in Columbia. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick was elected president of the group, with Republican National Committeewoman Cindy Costa picked as secretary.

2020 was the 11th presidential election in a row that South Carolina has voted for the Republican candidate.

